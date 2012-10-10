NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks extended their decline on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials briefly down 1 percent, weighed by a sharp retreat in shares of Chevron and Alcoa.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 125.20 points, or 0.93 percent, to 13,348.33. The S&P 500 lost 9.04 points, or 0.63 percent, to 1,432.44. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,050.04.