US STOCKS-Apple and banks propel Wall Street to record high
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks extended their decline on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials briefly down 1 percent, weighed by a sharp retreat in shares of Chevron and Alcoa.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 125.20 points, or 0.93 percent, to 13,348.33. The S&P 500 lost 9.04 points, or 0.63 percent, to 1,432.44. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,050.04.
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)