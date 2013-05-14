NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks extended gains, heading into the closing bell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 rising 1 percent as investors bet that ongoing central bank stimulus will help propel the rally further.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 118.65 points, or 0.79 percent, to 15,210.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 16.29 points, or 1.00 percent, to 1,650.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 22.43 points, or 0.65 percent, to 3,461.22.