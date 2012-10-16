NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. stocks added to gains on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq rising 1 percent, helped by stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings from such bellwethers as Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson <J N J.N>.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 119.24 points, or 0.89 percent, to 13,543.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 13.27 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,453.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.58 points, or 1.00 percent, at 3,094.76.