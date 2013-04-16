NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 up 1 percent, buoyed by strong earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson, and after inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve's stimulus will stay in place.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 124.64 points or 0.85 percent, to 14,723.84. The S&P 500 gained 16.07 points or 1.04 percent, to 1,568.43. The Nasdaq Composite added 36.06 points or 1.12 percent, to 3,252.55.

On Monday, the three major U.S. stock indexes posted their largest daily percentage declines since early November.