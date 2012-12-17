US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Monday, with the Nasdaq composite index briefly up 1 percent, after the first signs of movement in the "fiscal cliff" negotiations bolstered sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 75.98 points, or 0.58 percent, to 13,210.99. The S&P 500 Index gained 11.96 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,425.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 26.71 points, or 0.90 percent, to 2,998.05.
