US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks extended gains in late trading on Friday, with the S&P 500 up 1 percent and at a fresh record high, led by growth sectors after upbeat data encouraged investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 122.67 points or 0.81 percent, to 15,355.89, the S&P 500 gained 16.67 points or 1.01 percent, to 1,667.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.96 points or 0.92 percent, to 3,497.21.
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)