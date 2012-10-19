US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite down 1 percent in the wake of disappointing results from Microsoft and Google.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 103.10 points, or 0.76 percent, to 13,445.84. The S&P 500 dropped 10.18 points, or 0.70 percent, to 1,447.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.10 points, or 0.98 percent, to 3,042.77.
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Dow up 0.31 pct, S&P up 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)