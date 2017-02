NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite up 1 percent as technology-sector earnings continued to shine despite weak economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.01 points, or 0.43 percent, to 12,964.71. The S&P 500 Index gained 6.21 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,378.99. The Nasdaq Composite added 30.41 points, or 1.03 percent, to 2,973.01.

For the complete report see (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by Dave Zimmerman)