NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks extended gains, with the S&P 500 climbing 1 percent after better-than-expected economic data, but the positive data raised questions about the Federal Reserve's stimulus efforts.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 118.71 points, or 0.81 percent, to 14,778.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 15.79 points, or 1.00 percent, to 1,588.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 26.87 points, or 0.81 percent, to 3,347.63.