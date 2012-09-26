NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks extended losses on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite down 1 percent after declines by Apple Inc and Oracle.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.08 points, or 0.29 percent, to 13,418.47. The S&P 500 dropped 9.43 points, or 0.65 percent, to 1,432.16. The Nasdaq Composite lost 33.99 points, or 1.09 percent, to 3,083.73.