US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Sept 27 The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1 percent on Thursday, outperforming other major U.S. equity indexes, led by a gain of nearly 2 percent in Apple shares after three days of declines.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.48 points, or 0.47 percent, to 13,475.99. The S&P 500 gained 10.98 points, or 0.77 percent, to 1,444.30. The Nasdaq Composite added 32.46 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,126.16.
The broader market advanced on hopes that the Chinese government would take steps to bolster the world's second-largest economy.
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)