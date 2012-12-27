NEW YORK Dec 27 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes fell more than 1 percent on Thursday after the leader of Senate Democrats warned the United States appeared headed over the "fiscal cliff."

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 108.48 points, or 0.83 percent, at 13,006.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.08 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,405.75, after falling more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.32 points, or 1.01 percent, at 2,959.83.