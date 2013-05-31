NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stocks extended losses late in the session on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 both falling 1 percent, weighed by declines in energy and healthcare shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 154.44 points, or 1.01 percent, to 15,170.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 18.25 points, or 1.10 percent, to 1,636.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 25.89 points, or 0.74 percent, to 3,465.41.