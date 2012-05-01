NEW YORK May 1 U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 1 percent, after concern over the U.S. economy abated as data showed the manufacturing sector expanded at a faster clip than forecast in April.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93.32 points, or 0.71 percent, to 13,306.95. The S&P 500 Index added 13.88 points, or 0.99 percent, to 1,411.79. The Nasdaq Composite rose 32.81 points, or 1.08 percent, to 3,079.17. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)