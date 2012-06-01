NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stocks fell further on Friday on dismal job market data, dragging the S&P 500 index down 2 percent and taking the benchmark below its 200-day moving average for the first time since Dec. 30.

U.S. job growth was much weaker than expected in May and the unemployment rate rose for the first time in 11 months.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 224.52 points, or 1.81 percent, to 12,168.93. The S&P 500 Index dropped 25.69 points, or 1.96 percent, to 1,284.64. The Nasdaq Composite fell 58.05 points, or 2.05 percent, to 2,769.29.

A consistent close below the 200-day average could be a bearish technical sign (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by Dave Zimmerman)