NEW YORK Oct 10 Major U.S. stock indexes hit session highs in late afternoon trading on Thursday on signs of progress in negotiations in Washington to raise the U.S. debt limit.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 303.22 points or 2.05 percent, to 15,106.2, the S&P 500 gained 35.43 points or 2.14 percent, to 1,691.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.672 points or 2.3 percent, to 3,762.448.