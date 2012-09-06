US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stock index futures added to gains after data from payrolls processor Automatic Data Processing showed employers added more private sector jobs than expected in August.
S&P 500 futures rosel 7.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 60 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 13.25 points.
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)