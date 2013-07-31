NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stock index futures continued little changed on Wednesday after the ADP national employment report showed more private-sectors jobs were added in July than economists had expected.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.4 point but were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 21 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat.