NEW YORK Nov 3 The roaring comeback in U.S. stocks in late October has poked some prominent bears, who have argued the market's rise in the last two weeks is built on sand.

The advance, they have argued, lacks sufficient breadth to make it sustainable.

"The S&P (500 index) has been moving back up to the highs but the breadth has been much weaker and there are stocks that have gone down and have stayed down unlike in 2013 and late 2012 and early 2014," hedge fund short-seller Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates told Reuters last week.

"Basically, stocks would go down and come roaring back. Now, the story has changed and it seems like stocks are going down and staying down on the short side. It's been easier definitely (to be short)."

But a closer look under the market's hood during the last several sessions may give the rally's naysayers like Chanos some reason to pause. On Friday, the S&P notched a record-high close and has rallied by more than 8 percent since marking a six-month low in mid-October.

Moreover, some 66 percent of S&P 500 constituents are back above their 50-day moving averages whereas just 13 percent were higher than that key momentum indicator when the market made is bottom two weeks ago.

Consider also that just two weeks ago, both the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange had more stocks hitting 52-week lows than at any point in the last three years.

On Friday, however, more Nasdaq stocks made 52 week highs - 253 - than any day since early March. For NYSE listings, Friday's 370 new year highs was the most since July 1.

Such numbers defy assertions that fewer stocks are participating in this bounce than in previous rebounds from market corrections.

To some, those numbers and the rotational nature of market leadership among sectors suggests there is further room to run.

"We're seeing a rotation where one sector takes a break and others come in to take us higher," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.

For instance, healthcare and industrials have led the rally out of the mid-month trough, both rallying by more than 11 percent from their bottoms during the week of Oct. 13. Laggards include the sectors that had weathered the early-October sell off best - utilities, consumer staples and telecoms - although all three are up by 5 percent or more since then.

Even the market's most downtrodden sector - energy - has kept pace with the wider market's advance in the last two weeks, although it remains the only S&P sector still in negative territory for the year with a decline of about 1.6 percent.

The rotation in leadership "really shows how the market's breadth has been strong," Sarhan said.

That breadth extends well down the rungs of company size as well.

Take the Russell 2000, the benchmark for U.S. small caps. It has risen nearly 12 percent from a one-year low hit earlier this month, a catalyst for the positive momentum.

Within the Russell, just over 2 percent of its members remain within 5 percent of their 52-week lows while more than a quarter of them have risen back to within 5 percent of new one-year highs.

For the S&P, nearly half the index is within 5 percent of a new high while just seven stocks are stuck within the same distance from their year low.

But investors also need to be prepared for "any possibility at this stage," said Frank Cappelleri, technical market analyst and trader at Instinet LLC.

Since November 2012, the S&P 500 has seen 11 surges of 6 percent or more from lows. The 10.8 percent increase from Oct. 15 to Friday is the second highest since a 12.4 percent gain from Oct. 9, 2013 to Jan. 15.

"Even though the SPX has been overbought across various measurements for at least a week now, if the market is going to keep to that 'two steps forward, one step back' pattern, then hitting a new all-time high again now, and extending from there, is not completely out of the ordinary," Cappelleri said. (Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Burns and Cynthia Osterman)