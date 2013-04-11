NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, after data showed that fewer than expected Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the latest week.

S&P 500 futures rose 1.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 17 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 5.25 points.