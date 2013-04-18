NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stock index futures slightly added to gains on Thursday after data showed new claims for unemployment benefits rose marginally last week, allaying fears of a major setback in the labor market recovery.

S&P 500 futures rose 5.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 58 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 10.5 points.