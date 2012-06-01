NEW YORK, June 1 The Dow turned negative for the year on Friday after a weak U.S. jobs report accelerated a downturn in stocks, fueled by fears that Europe's spiraling debt crisis was dragging down the world economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 274.88 points, or 2.22 percent, to end unofficially at 12,118.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 32.29 points, or 2.46 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,278.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 79.86 points, or 2.82 percent, to close unofficially at 2,747.48.

For the week, the Dow was unofficially down 2.7 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 3 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)