NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks fell in light volume on Monday, pulling back after the S&P 500's record closing high last week and weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.69 points or 0.04 percent, to 14,572.85, the S&P 500 lost 7.03 points or 0.45 percent, to 1,562.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.35 points or 0.87 percent, to 3,239.17.