NEW YORK, July 2 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Monday, shaking off a surprising contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors interpreted as a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to boost the economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.70 points, or 0.07 percent, to end unofficially at 12,871.39. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.35 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,365.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.18 points, or 0.55 percent, to close unofficially at 2,951.23. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)