NEW YORK Oct 2 U.S. stocks ended nearly flat after a volatile session on Tuesday as uncertainty over when Spain might apply for a bailout shackled a market struggling to build on gains that took the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly five years.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.83 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,482.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.20 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,445.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.51 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,120.04.