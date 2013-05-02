US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy weighs
NEW YORK May 2 U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, led by tech shares, after weekly jobless claims figures pointed to improving labor market conditions a day before the closely watched monthly payroll report.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 130.71 points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,831.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.85 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,597.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 41.49 points, or 1.26 percent, at 3,340.62.
