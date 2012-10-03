US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
NEW YORK Oct 3 Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on stronger-than-expected U.S. labor and service sector data, but the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.48 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,494.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.22 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,450.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.19 points, or 0.49 percent, at 3,135.23.
