NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily decline in more than a month, after a weaker-than-expected survey of hiring by private employers raised concerns about the strength of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 111.66 points or 0.76 percent, to 14,550.35, the S&P 500 lost 16.57 points or 1.06 percent, to 1,553.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.26 points or 1.11 percent, to 3,218.6.