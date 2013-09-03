NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday as a rally faded after top Republicans voiced support for U.S. President Barack Obama's call for military strikes against Syria.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.42 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,833.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.76 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,639.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.74 points, or 0.63 percent, at 3,612.61.