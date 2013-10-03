NEW YORK Oct 3 Wall Street retreated for a second straight day on Thursday as anxiety over the budget showdown grew on the third day of a U.S. government shutdown.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 136.73 points, or 0.90 percent, at 14,996.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 15.23 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,678.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 40.68 points, or 1.07 percent, at 3,774.34.