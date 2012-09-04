US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near record highs on oil rally
* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stocks closed flat on Tuesday as investors continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off its lows on strength in Apple Inc.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.90 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,035.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,404.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.09 points, or 0.26 percent, at 3,075.06.
* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Feb 23 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors digested the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, which pointed to an interest rate hike "fairly soon".
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)