US STOCKS-S&P 500 holds losses after Fed minutes; Dow hits record high
* Many Fed policymakers said rate hike may come 'fairly soon'
NEW YORK Oct 4 The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labor market.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.75 points, or 0.6 percent, to end unofficially at 13,575.36. The S&P 500 rose 10.41 points, or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 1,461.40. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.23 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,149.46.
* Many Fed policymakers said rate hike may come 'fairly soon'
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)