US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. stocks finished slightly lower on Tuesday in a quiet session as the back-and-forth wrangling over the "fiscal cliff" gave investors little reason to act.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 13.90 points, or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 12,951.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.42 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,407.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 5.51 points, or 0.18 percent, to close unofficially at 2,996.69.
