NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced aggressive, market-lifting policies to jump-start its economy, but weak U.S. jobs data capped gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 55.76 points, or 0.38 percent, to 14,606.11, the S&P 500 gained 6.28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,559.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 3,224.98.