NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stocks ended higher for a second day on Wednesday on strong auto sales and as a possible military action in Syria was seen as limited.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 97.84 points, or 0.66 percent, at 14,931.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 13.34 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,653.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36.43 points, or 1.01 percent, at 3,649.04.