US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday after losses driven by a federal budget stalemate, four days of a partial government shutdown and worries about a possible U.S. debt default if Congress fails to raise the U.S. borrowing limit.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 76.35 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,072.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.83 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,690.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.41 points, or 0.89 percent, at 3,807.75.
The Dow and S&P 500 ended with losses for the week while the Nasdaq ended with a gain.
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)