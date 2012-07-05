NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with mostly modest losses on Thursday as moves by central banks around the world to loosen monetary policy did not overcome fears that tomorrow's June jobs report would show another month of stagnant growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.15 points, or 0.36 percent, to end unofficially at 12,896.67. The S&P 500 Index lost 6.44 points, or 0.47 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,367.58. The Nasdaq Composite edged up just 0.04 of a point, or 0.00 percent, to close unofficially at 2,976.12.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)