US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stocks closed little changed o n W ednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a much-anticipated meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.54 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,047.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.50 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,403.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.27 points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,067.79.
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)