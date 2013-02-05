US STOCKS-Wall St inches higher; jobs data points to economic strength
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday as earnings came in stronger than expected and investors sought bargains a day after the market's biggest drop since November.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 99.22 points or 0.71 percent, to 13,979.3, the S&P 500 gained 15.58 points or 1.04 percent, to 1,511.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.41 points or 1.29 percent, to 3,171.58.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)