NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday as earnings came in stronger than expected and investors sought bargains a day after the market's biggest drop since November.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 99.22 points or 0.71 percent, to 13,979.3, the S&P 500 gained 15.58 points or 1.04 percent, to 1,511.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.41 points or 1.29 percent, to 3,171.58.