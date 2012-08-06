NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the second session in a row on Monday, extending last week's rally on the hope for more assistance for the troubled euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22.78 points, or 0.17 percent, to close unofficially at 13,118.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.24 points, or 0.23 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,394.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 22.01 points, or 0.74 percent, to end unofficially at 2,989.91. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)