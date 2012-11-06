US STOCKS-Wall St mints fresh record highs, boosted by Wal-Mart
NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as voters go to the polls to choose the next U.S. president and as investors looked forward to a resolution of the drawn-out race for the White House.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 133.24 points, or 1.02 percent, to end unofficially at 13,245.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.10 points, or 0.78 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,428.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.27 points, or 0.41 percent, to close unofficially at 3,011.93.
