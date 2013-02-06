US STOCKS-Wall St slips on Trump comments, geopolitical worries
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Wednesday, taking another pause in the recent rally that has driven the S&P 500 to five-year highs, as transportation and technology shares lost ground.
The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially ended up 6.61 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,985.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.73 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,512.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 3.10 points, or 0.10 percent, to 3,168.48.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Updates to open)
March 6 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions in Asia and President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him weighed on investors' risk appetite.