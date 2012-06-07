NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks finished mixed on Thursday as optimism about China's interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments, which dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.17 points, or 0.37 percent, to end unofficially at 12,460.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged down 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,314.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 13.70 points, or 0.48 percent, to close unofficially at 2,831.02. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)