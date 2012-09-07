US STOCKS-Apple and banks propel Wall Street to record high
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday, closing out their best week since June as a disappointing jobs report only fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy next week.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.64 points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,306.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 5.80 points, or 0.40 percent, to 1,437.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.61 points, or 0.02 percent, to 3,136.42.
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)