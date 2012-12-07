NEW YORK Dec 7 U.S. stocks struggled to advance on Friday, with another sell-off in Apple depressing technology shares, overshadowing a sharply better-than-expected jobs report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 81.09 points, or 0.62 percent, to end unofficially at 13,155.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 4.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,418.07. But the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 11.23 points, or 0.38 percent, to close unofficially at 2,978.04.

For the week, the Dow gained 1 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq lost 1.1 percent.