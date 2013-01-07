NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors drew back from recent gains that lifted the S&P 500 to a five-year high, in anticipation of sluggish growth in corporate profits.

The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially ended down 50.69 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,384.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.62 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,461.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 2.84 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,098.81.