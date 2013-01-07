US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors drew back from recent gains that lifted the S&P 500 to a five-year high, in anticipation of sluggish growth in corporate profits.
The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially ended down 50.69 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,384.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.62 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,461.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 2.84 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,098.81.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Adds Yellen comments, details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)