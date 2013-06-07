NEW YORK, June 7 The S&P 500 ended a two-week losing streak on Friday as U.S. jobs data eased anxiety that the Federal Reserve may be reducing its stimulus program in the near future.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.9 pct, the S&P 500 gained 0.8 pct and the Nasdaq advanced 0.4 pct.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 207.50 points, or 1.38 percent, to close unofficially at 15,248.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 20.82 points, or 1.28 percent, to end unofficially at 1,643.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 45.16 points, or 1.32 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,469.22.