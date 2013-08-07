US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. stocks lost ground for a third consecutive session on Wednesday on growing uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve may start to wind down its stimulus, which has been a driving force behind the rally in equities this year.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 48.07 points, or 0.31 percent, to end unofficially at 15,470.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.45 points, or 0.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,690.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.76 points, or 0.32 percent, to close unofficially at 3,654.01.
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
