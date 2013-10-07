NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, extending two weeks of losses, as a lack of progress in ending the partial U.S. government shutdown or the debt-ceiling standoff kept investors nervous.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 136.28 points, or 0.90 percent, at 14,936.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.37 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,676.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 37.38 points, or 0.98 percent, at 3,770.38.