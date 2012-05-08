NEW YORK May 8 U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political developments in Europe fanned concerns about the region's fiscal health, but a late-day rally helped indexes cut losses to close well above lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 76.75 points, or 0.59 percent, to 12,931.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 5.88 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,363.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 11.49 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,946.27.

(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Kenneth Barry)